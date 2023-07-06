Above: Drought conditions in Colorado as of Dec. 27, 2022. Below: Drought Conditions as of July 4, 2023 (Credit: National Drought Mitigation Center)

DENVER (KDVR) — The entire state of Colorado is officially out of drought for the first time since July 2019, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The state’s southeastern corner was the last part of the state with dry conditions of any kind, and it officially lost its “abnormally dry” status in the last week.

To put things into perspective, as of three months ago, 47.5% of the state was suffering from drought, with parts of the state in “exceptional drought,” the highest intensity level, according to the data.

How does drought compare to last year?

The change has been even more dramatic since the start of the year. At the tail end of 2022, 86% of the state was in varying levels of drought.

Conditions were much worse this time last year, with all but 1.52% of the state in drought.

The entire Denver metro was characterized as being in “moderate drought,” the second level of intensity.

At times during the spring of last year, 100% of the state was in a drought, according to data.

Recent rainfall in Colorado

In the last few months, parts of the state have seen record rainfall, with Denver itself seeing the wettest June in its recorded history and the sixth wettest month overall at 6.1 inches.

The rainfall was also paired with an above-average snowpack in the mountains.

While the rainfall has brought much-needed moisture, it has caused its fair share of issues from sinkholes to dangerous water levels in rivers and creeks across the state.