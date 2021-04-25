Colorado company crucial for Delta IV rocket launch

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — As part of a national security mission, a company called United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch a Delta IV heavy rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday afternoon.

“I can’t say much; It’s classified,” Nic Urias, a ULA system architecture engineer said.

While details of the national security mission are largely under wraps, Urias says about 1,200 ULA employees in Colorado will be crucial in helping ensure the mission goes according to plan.

“A lot of them will be looking at atmospheric winds at the time to make sure our trajectory and everything look good,” Urias said. “We also have a large support staff that will be assisting with any anomalies that occur during the count.”

Urias says this will be ULA’s 143rd launch in the past 15 years.