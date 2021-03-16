Colorado companies receiving high natural gas bills due to February cold

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado natural gas consumers are beginning to see the impacts of February’s record cold across much of the U.S.

Frigid weather in Texas and other parts of the country forced utility companies to spend more on electricity and gas — costs that are now being passed along to consumers.

At Holiday Lanes in Lakewood, owner Derrick Fossett says he normally spends about $1,300 on gas in February.

Last month’s bill from Wood River Natural Gas was close to $5,000.

“It was just a huge shock, and it’s just very hard to understand how I could have controlled, or had any way to stop that from happening,” he says.

Fossett tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he normally spends about $3 per unit of natural gas, but in February, that spiked to $113.85 per unit for a small amount of extra energy he consumed.

Fossett says he was not given a warning ahead of time.

“Basically, at the end of the day, it was, ‘You’re going to pay that amount,'” he says. “They just sent me a bill that was astronomically inflated.”

In a letter written to the state’s Public Utilities Commission in late February, Gov. Jared Polis issued a warning that this could happen, calling on the PUC to “clearly define a specific set of actions utilities must take to protect Coloradans from excess costs resulting from fluctuating commodity prices.”

In that letter, Polis said, “consumers should not be expected to shoulder unexpected exceptional costs without first being advised to reduce usage.”

Some companies, like Xcel Energy, have reportedly offered to let consumers pay the increase back over a 2-year period.

Fossett says he was given a similar offer by Wood River, but says he’s leaning toward switching gas companies.

“I would like to see at least a little negotiation happen,” he says. “I’m not interested in continuing with a company for another 2-year contract that isn’t willing to work with me.”

Holiday’s bill from WoodRiver.

WoodRiver released the following statement to the Problem Solvers on Tuesday:

“The record-breaking cold temperatures experienced nationwide over President’s Day weekend drove the energy markets to unprecedented levels. Natural gas prices prior to this event averaged $2-$3 per dekatherm (Dth); however, the spike in demand combined with catastrophic infrastructure impairments caused prices to skyrocket between $600 to $1200 dth in the central U.S. and over $170 in the Rockies.

“The referenced customer has chosen to enroll in the same program since 2016. This natural gas program works using average historical volumes that are reviewed and approved by the customer. However, since this customer was over their daily contractual volume, WoodRiver had to acquire and deliver gas in this volatile daily gas market.

“This was an unfortunate event that impacted the entire industry, from utilities to natural gas companies like WoodRiver to consumers. We’re actively working with our customers to provide several payment options and have protection-based natural gas programs available that safeguard from future market volatility.“