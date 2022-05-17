DENVER (KDVR) — As the country mourns the 10 lives lost during a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York over the weekend, Colorado faith leaders are praying for the victims and those killed in other mass shootings.

A prayer vigil will be held outside the State Capitol Building in Denver Tuesday at 2 p.m. It will be led by the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance, NAACP, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and U.S. Attorney Cole Finnegan.

President Joe Biden spoke in Buffalo Tuesday, calling the act “domestic terrorism.”

“In America evil will not win. I promise you, hate will not prevail and white supremacy will not have the last word,” Biden said.

You can watch the prayer vigil in Denver live at 2 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.