Colorado communities prep for first round of vaccines

DENVER (KDVR) — The first vaccines could be coming to Colorado as early as next week, and counties are getting ready now. FOX31 checked in with health directors to see how they plan to distribute doses.

The state’s department of public health promises to distribute the vaccine fairly but the state’s allocation is based on population size.

So, what does that mean for smaller counties?

Eagle County was part of the vaccine distribution drill earlier this week. The state said it got simulated vaccines, packed in dry ice, from Denver International Airport to a hospital in Vail within four hours.

In Summit County, they are laying out the details.

“Certainly, we are partnering with pharmacists who will be identified, health care providers as well will be identified to administer the vaccine,” said Amy Wineland, Summit County’s public health director.

She said they have been preparing for this moment since July.

While Summit County only has a population of around 30,000, they are stressing the importance of keeping the community healthy to keep the popular spot for tourists up and running. Leaders there said the real work will be convincing locals to get the vaccine when their time comes.

“It’s really important to note that vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives. So, we actually need to get the vaccines into the arms of individuals for it to have an impact on decreasing the spread of virus in our community,” Wineland said.

Supplies will be limited for everyone in the first round of distribution, as the state is set to distribute two rounds of 141,800 doses to health care workers as well as residents and workers in nursing homes.

Phase one of distribution will mostly come from health care employers and the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.

Rollout strategies could change over time once the state sees how the first phase plays out.