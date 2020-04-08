Colorado communities continue to show solidarity, howl together at 8 every night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The sun sets across the Rocky Mountains, and Colorado sits under the pale-pink light of a Super Moon. One might think people obeying a stay-at-home order would be ready to wind down, but an unusual sounds pierces through the night.

“It’s this natural thing for us to want to express ourselves and be connected,” said Shelsea Ochoa.

Ochoa and Brice Maiurro started the Go Outside and Howl at 8 p.m. Facebook page.

While people howl for different reasons, many see it as a chance to celebrate the medical first responders on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis.

“People are feeling isolated, and this is a way for people to connect with each other while keeping distance,” Ochoa said.

Growing night after night, neighborhood by neighborhood, men and women, children and dogs join in howling and cheering, to the point where the collective voices weave into an echoing song in the night.

And that’s music to the ears of nurses like Jennifer White, who just recovered from COVID-19 and is back treating patients.

“The first time I heard it was actually right after my first shift back to work, and it made me cry,” White said. “To know that we have the support of the community for putting on our scrubs every day and fighting this thing, it’s really encouraging.”

In a time when we’re all separated, it’s a rallying cry that we’re not truly alone.

If you would like to share what it sounds like in your neighborhood, you can upload video on the KDVR app.