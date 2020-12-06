Grand Junction police solve cold case more than 4 decades after homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say the killing of a young woman that went unsolved for nearly 45 years has been solved.

The Gazette reports the Grand Junction Police Department says DNA technology confirmed the identity of the primary suspect in the death of 19-year-old Deborah Tomlinson in December 1975.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has confirmed a DNA profile identified Jimmie Dean Duncan, who died in 1987. Investigators compared a mouth swab from one of Duncan’s relatives to crime scene samples.

DNA technology firm Parabon NanoLabs Inc. analyzed genetic information to provide leads for detectives who renewed the investigation in 2019.