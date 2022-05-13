DENVER (KDVR) — Three people from Colorado are part of the Full Circle climbing team currently climbing Mount Everest. As of Friday, eight of 11 members plus eight Sherpas made it to the top.

According to Alan Arnette, the summit team included Manoah Ainuu, Frederick Campbell, Abby Dione, Eddie Taylor, Saal, James Kagambi, Desmond Mullins, and Thomas Moore.

See the full team picture below:

The Full Circle team is a team of black climbers whose goal is to summit Mount Everest. Credit: Full Circle 5/13/2022

There is no word on Philip Henderson as of yet, who along with Eddie Taylor and Thomas Moore are from Colorado.

They now become the first all-Black team to summit Mount Everest (29,032).