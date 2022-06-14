DENVER (KDVR) – Demographers tasked with forecasting the racial makeup of the United States in the 2040s have estimated that sometime during that decade, the country will likely turn into a “majority-minority” nation.

This estimate was reinforced on Tuesday when a Filterby analysis revealed where each of the country’s larger towns ranked when it comes to racial diversity and fiscal equality. Named to the study’s top ten towns in this field are two of Colorado’s own, Aurora (3rd) and Colorado Springs (9th).

The study used data released by the U.S. Census Bureau through their 2020 American Community Survey to calculate a city’s composite index by factoring in birthplace diversity, racial and ethnic diversity and economic equality. To ensure that the data was consistent, towns with a population larger than 100,000 were filtered into one of three sizing categories:

Small: 100,000 to 149,999 residents

Midsize: 150,000 to 349,000 residents

Large: 350,000 or more residents

How Colorado cities rank on the indexes

National Average Denver Aurora Colorado Springs Composite Index Not applicable 51.08 61.49 57.20 Ethnic/Racial Diversity Index 58.69 60.90 69.20 50.00 Birthplace Diversity Index 56.99 62.30 67.20 54.00 Economic Equality Index Not applicable 30.03 48.07 67.60 A statistical breakdown of three Coloradan cities in this study compared to the national averages when it comes to factors used to determine diversity levels. – Credit: Filterbuy

According to the study, there are several reasons behind the country’s gradual evolution toward a majority-minority nation. One of those factors attributing to this change has been the decrease in those who identify exclusively as white.

In 2020, data from the census registered that 59.9% of the U.S. population identified as “White, not Hispanic.” Compare this to the 2010 Census, which registered 64% in the same category, or 40 years ago during the 1980 Census, which was 78.2%, and it’s obvious to see the drop in that portion of the population.

The study highlighted that the populations of western states, including Colorado, are continuously growing a diverse population, likely the outcome of immigration trends and the general economic growth that the state’s been experiencing over the last decade.