Colorado cities left off ‘best U.S. cities to live in’ list

(NEXSTAR) – While there are plenty of great places to live around the country, we’re pretty sure that one of not several communities should be recognized in the top 10 list put out this week by Niche.

Instead, Niche put Woodlands, Texas, a suburb of Houston, at the top spot saying that it scored well in public schools, housing, family life and diversity.

The company, which analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods, even put a Kansas City suburb above the likes of Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs.

Niche ranks cities on its Best Places to Live list by assessing several key factors, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

You can find the full methodology here.

The top 10 best places to live, according to Niche, are as follows:

The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Cambridge, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Plano, Texas Columbia, Maryland Berkeley, California Bellevue, Washington