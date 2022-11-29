DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.

U.S. News and World Report recently put out a ranking of the 23 best Christmas light displays in the United States. On that list was a light display in Denver: The Blossom of Light and Trail of Lights at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

The Blossom of Light display is located at 1007 York Street in Denver. It opened for the season on Nov. 18 and will continue through Jan. 7.

The Trail of Lights is located at Chatfield Farms at 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road in Littleton. It opened for the season on Nov. 25 and will continue through Jan. 1.

“Whether you prefer small displays that pack a festive punch or flash shows full of glitz and glamour, the colorful exhibits on the list are sure to bring you plenty of holiday cheer,” U.S. News and World Report shared.

Here is a look at the light displays that made the list. The displays were separated by which region of the country they were in and in no particular order:

Holiday events are also underway across Colorado. From holiday shopping to family-fun and Christmas lights, there is something for everyone.