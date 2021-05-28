Colorado childcare and school air quality bills move to Senate

DENVER (KDVR) – Two bills, one addressing early childhood education and care, another providing funds for public school air quality improvements, passed the Colorado House on Friday.

Both bills would use funding from the Colorado Comeback State Stimulus plan that passed with bipartisan support in March.

SB21-202 would provide $10 million in grant money to fund public school air quality improvement projects.

“As we work to ensure our students and educators have the resources they need to close the COVID learning gap, we have to make sure that their learning environments are adequate, comfortable, and safe,” said Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, sponsor of SB21-202.

SB21-236 creates four new grant programs for early childhood care and education capacity, with funds to improve salaries, retention and recruitment rates for educators.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced far too many working parents, especially working moms, out of the workforce,” said Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, sponsor of SB21-236. “This is a once in a generation investment in child care and early childhood education, and it’s just one of the many ways the legislature is working to offset the disparate impact that this economic downturn has had on women.”