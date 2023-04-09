DENVER (KDVR) — A cheer coach from Colorado has been arrested in Florida on a warrant issued for him out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX31 received an anonymous email from a concerned parent about a cheer coach at their child’s gym being accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor. The viewer sent a copy of the email they received from the gym informing the families that are a part of the gym that the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Travon Booker is accused of inappropriately touching a minor while alone with them in the gym.

The gym owner said Booker had been fired immediately after learning that information. The owner also said they informed the U.S. All Star Federation of Booker’s alleged actions and that they are working with the Adams County investigators and the family of the child involved.

The USASF site has Booker listed as a coach but is currently “ineligible pending investigation” and details say “member policy violation related to athlete protection.”

Court documents received by FOX31 show the date of the incident listed as Feb. 18 and the charge listed is sex assault of a child by someone in the position of trust – victim between age 15-18. The warrant was approved on April 4 and he was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on April 7.

Booker is being held without bond in Florida awaiting extradition back to Colorado.