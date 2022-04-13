BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder’s Chautauqua Park has received a very special award, confirming what Coloradans knew all along — Chautauqua is a gem.
The park received the Engaging Local Government Leaders Knope Award, named after the character Leslie Knope from the TV show Parks and Recreation. The national award honors the best government-managed locations within the annual category.
This year, the category was cultural and historic sites, which Colorado Chautauqua won.
A few facts about Colorado Chautauqua Park:
- Over a million people visit the park each year.
- The park has hosted concerts and festivals in its auditorium since 1898.
- Teddy Roosevelt once visited Chautauqua, saying the park was “a source of positive strength and refreshment of mind and body to come to meet a typical American gathering like this — a gathering that is typically American in that it is typical of America at its best.”
