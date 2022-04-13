BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder’s Chautauqua Park has received a very special award, confirming what Coloradans knew all along — Chautauqua is a gem.

The park received the Engaging Local Government Leaders Knope Award, named after the character Leslie Knope from the TV show Parks and Recreation. The national award honors the best government-managed locations within the annual category.

This year, the category was cultural and historic sites, which Colorado Chautauqua won.

A few facts about Colorado Chautauqua Park:

Over a million people visit the park each year.

The park has hosted concerts and festivals in its auditorium since 1898.

Teddy Roosevelt once visited Chautauqua, saying the park was “a source of positive strength and refreshment of mind and body to come to meet a typical American gathering like this — a gathering that is typically American in that it is typical of America at its best.”

For more information on the award, click here.