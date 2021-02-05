Colorado celebrities help with new state tourism campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Tourism Office is enlisting the help of some well-known Colorado celebrities to bring awareness to the state’s new ‘Do Colorado Right’ campaign.

The campaign is aimed at educating visitors on best safety practices, when it comes to visiting Colorado’s tourist communities during the pandemic.

“The ‘Do Colorado Right’ campaign is a fun and engaging way to try and educate travelers and residents on how to keep themselves and our communities across Colorado this winter season,” said Abby Leeper Gibson, a spokesperson for the Colorado Tourism Office.

Several Colorado celebrities, including Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard and Bachelor contestant Ben Higgins, helped create a series of videos aimed at spreading the message to younger populations who follow them on social media.

“We know there is going to be a pent up demand for travel and folks leading the charge on that end are millennials and Gen Xers. And that is why we are trying to reach them in ways they might see, like Instagram and TikTok,” said Abby Leeper Gibson.

You can learn more about the campaign, as well as watch the celebrity videos, by clicking here.