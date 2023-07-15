CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of people gathered at Centennial Airport on Saturday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lt. Colonel James Harvey III.

Harvey is an Air Force pilot who flew as part of the 99th Fighter Squadron, best known as the all-Black Tuskegee Airmen “Red Tails” in World War II.

“He’s had some amazing stories,” said Harvey’s younger cousin, Keith Lofton, who was at the event at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight. “I appreciate him paving the way for us young men.”

Harvey paved quite a path. His pilot team won the inaugural Top Gun team competition in 1949. They were finally formally recognized in 2022.

Lt. Col. James H. Harvey flew as part of the 99th Fighter Squadron, best known as the all-Black Tuskegee Airmen “Red Tails” in World War II. (KDVR)

Harvey was also the first African American jet fighter pilot to engage in combat during the Korean War.

“I’ve known about the Tuskegee Airmen ever since I was a young boy. That’s what inspired me to go into the Air Force originally,” said Charles Walker, the international guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the Air Force.

“It’s their legacy that I live off of every day — the ability to overcome adversity, whether it be because of race or ability or perception of ability. They were able to overcome that, prove that they were worthy in a way that has transcended generations in the Air Force since,” Walker said.