DENVER (KDVR) — Even on a trip to get away from daily stressors, traveling can be stressful. That’s just one reason why many hotels and resorts feature a spa.

A casino resort spa in Black Hawk is in the running to be named one of the top 10 best hotel spas in the nation by USA Today.

A panel of experts nominated 20 hotel spas nationwide based on the facilities, treatments and services, according to USA Today.

Spa Monarch at Monarch Casino Resort Spa was named among those, and the people’s votes have it currently ranked at number 5 on the leaderboard.

One of the experts, Ava Roxanne Stritt, said Spa Monarch is “one of the most complete luxury spas in the USA.”

The spa offers a number of amenities, including pools, an aqua spa with a view, a mountain stone bath, respiration and light therapy, herbal steam rooms, an ice fountain, a sauna alternative, and a shower that simulates tropical rain and thunder.

It also offers services including a variety of massages, facials, body wraps, skin and body treatments, manicures and pedicures.

The experts have narrowed it down to 20, and now it’s up to the people. You can vote for your top pick once per day until polls close Monday, Aug. 14.

The top 10 hotel spas will be revealed on Aug. 25.