Colorado bricklayers prep for chance to win $125K in Las Vegas

Bricklayers in Englewood, Colo., are prepping for a competition in Las Vegas on Aug. 27, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Some of the best bricklayers in Colorado are competing for bragging rights and the chance to win the big jackpot in Las Vegas.

It is the perfect venue: the General Shale brick yard in Englewood. Top-gun bricklayers are prepping the playing field for the big game.

These competitors are using bricks instead of footballs. It’s the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500.

“They want to show off, they want to show their skills, and it is like any competition — they want to beat whoever else is next to them,” said Vince Caligaris, Spec Mix masonry representative.

Ten bricklaying crews from Colorado will start off with an unlimited number of bricks and only 60 minutes to build a wall with precision, skill, and speed.

Thomas Adkins from Lakewood is one of the masonry men competing here today.

“Out of the whole state of Colorado just to see how fast and how quality you can be as a bricklayer and that it is good, it is humbling to be around these kind of guys,” said Adkins.

Adkins owns his own company, been laying bricks for over ten years now, and will be the first to tell you bricklaying, is an art, “It is an art form, for us to build a wall we obviously have to be able to see it before we do it and there is also a lot of design work with brick, too,” said Adkins.

Bricklaying is not just an art, it’s an art that pays.

“You are going to win a brand-new Ford F–150, and then also you can win a brand new Kubota RTV,” said Caligaris.

Not to mention the $125,000 cash and prizes to be won in Las Vegas.

“It’s like the Super Bowl of masonry,” said Caligaris.

It may look easy, and it is, once you put in years of training, experience, dedication and hard work.