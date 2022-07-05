GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Honor Bell Foundation will be the recipient of a financial donation in the form of a tall glass of cold IPA beer. Actually in the sale of a specially brewed beer called Honor Brew IPA.

Since Memorial Day 2016 the Honor Bell Foundation has been there for veterans. They provide a final and honorable goodbye to those men and women who served by tolling a specially made one thousand pound solid bronze bell.

“The bell is tolled seven times slowly by veterans to make it not only special for the family but to provide the dignity, honor and respect the veterans deserve,” the executive director of the Honor Bell Foundation Chris Boyer said.

The Honor Bell is there for almost half the burials that happen at Fort Logan National Cemetery every month.

Justen Coufal, an Air Force veteran himself and owner of Peak View Brewery believes in the Honor Bell’s mission and is helping out the best way he knows, by making a special Honor Brew IPA.

“It’s a little bit earthy, hints of tangerine, nutmeg, perhaps steak seasoning, and I’m getting just a touch of granite,” Coufal said.

For a limited time, exactly nine kegs, every 32 oz. of Peak View’s Honor Brew IPA that sells goes to the Honor Bell Foundation. Every single penny.

“Us veterans stick together, we have to stay as a community,” Boyer said.

“The fact that they were actually willing to come in here and brew the beer with us makes it extra special, it just kind of cemented a bond,” Coufal said.

A bond that knows no end.