Colorado breweries shifting to lagers amidst shutdown

DENVER (KDVR) — At craft breweries across the state, brewers are shifting gears to keep staff employed and beer flowing.

At Call to Arms brewing on Tennyson Street in northwest Denver, that means a focus on lagers, which are cheaper to produce and hold a longer shelf life.

“It’s a little more shelf stable, because it’s not utilizing so many hops,” says Taproom Manager Bissy Gaudiano. “People are loving it, which makes us happy, because it’s a beer we love to drink and love to brew.”

Call to Arms is perhaps best known for their Ballroom Beer, which is an American Lager.

But the brewery always has other options, including single and double IPAs. Those beers are traditionally more expensive to produce.

“When you don’t have as much revenue coming in, you certainly can’t purchase all those materials for brewing,” says Gaudiano.

The Colorado-based Brewers Association says breweries have had to get creative with taprooms closed.

“To-go sales have been their lifeline for continued income,” says Chuck Skypeck.

Skypeck says lagers, while cheaper to produce, often take much longer to brew.

That’s an added bonus for breweries looking to keep workers employed without their systems at capacity.

“We aren’t brewing quite as much,” says Gaudiano. “We can’t wait to get back to normal.”