DENVER (KDVR) — The start of 2022 kicked off with the largest single month for wagers in Colorado sports betting history, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue which regulates the industry.

The Colorado Division of Gaming announced $573,720,213 in sports bets were placed during the month of January, representing a more than 24% increase from December 2021.

Compared to January 2021, this January saw an increase in betting money by 75%.

Colorado collected more than $1.4 million in taxes for the wagers placed in January 2022, according to the Division of Gaming.

Despite the final weeks of the National Football League and the beginning of the playoffs, football did not see the most money for bets in Colorado during January.

Basketball took the top spot with $163.5 million in bets, with American Pro Football coming in with $144 million. College basketball, ice hockey and tennis ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively for the largest betting totals in the record-breaking month.

Statewide, an overwhelming amount of bets were placed online in January, with a whopping 96%. The rest placed bets on-site in casinos in Black Hawk and Cripple Creek.

