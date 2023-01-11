DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado bourbon whiskey was just ranked in the top 10 whiskeys of the year for 2022 by professional whiskey taster Fred Minnick.

Minnick said he used several rounds to come up with his top 100 whiskey list.

“After selecting the Top 100, it all comes down to the tasting. In the first round, I assess the aroma, taste and finish, scoring on a scale of 100. The top tier move onto the next round, where they are scored again. I averaged their scores of the two rounds and move the Top 15 to the finals. I then tasted the 15 again, scoring once more, and ranked them based on their combined average score of the three tastings. All the while, I do not know what I am tasting and do my best to make sure my palate does not become fatigued. The winner had the highest average of the entire tasting,” Minnick shared.

At number 10 on Minnick’s list was Boulder Spirits Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year at 133.8 proof.

“I can never stress this enough: I am one taster. And while I tasted the finalists three times, I could taste them next week with different results. We all have different palates and many factors go into how we taste in a certain moment. And here are the best of 2022, according to my palate,” Minnick explained.

Boulder Spirits is located at 5311 Western Ave. Suite 180 in Boulder.

The top 10

Here is a look at Minnick’s top 10 whiskeys for 2022:

William LaRue Weller (BTAC), 124.7 proof Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Coy Hill, 153.2 proof George T. Stagg (BTAC), 138.7 proof Old Fitzgerald 19 year, 100 proof Michter’s 20, 114 proof Booker’s 2022-03, Kentucky Tea Batch, 126.5 proof Stagg (formerly Stagg Jr.), 131 proof Four Roses LE Small Batch, 109 proof Old Ezra 7 Year Full Proof Rye, 114 proof Boulder Spirits Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year, 133.8 proof

Other Colorado distilleries on the list

A few other Colorado-based distilleries had whiskey that landed in the top 100.

42. 291 Colorado Rye, Aspen and Maple Syrup Barrels

291 Colorado Rye, Aspen and Maple Syrup Barrels 81. AD Laws 8 Year Colorado Bottled in Bond Bourbon

AD Laws 8 Year Colorado Bottled in Bond Bourbon 93. Leopold Brothers: Three Chamber Rye

Minnick said he assessed more than 800 American whiskeys