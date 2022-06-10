CHATFIELD STATE RESERVOIR, Colo. (KDVR) – The boat traffic at Chatfield State Reservoir hasn’t slowed down despite higher gas prices across the country. Boaters telling FOX31, they are just changing their lake habits to accommodate.

“I just stay at the marina and party at the dock because it’s too expensive to go out anymore,” Mitch McGaughey, who’s been boating at CSR for the past six years, said.

Just this year, McGaughey was able to get a spot on the dock at the Chatfield Marina. He said he’s been waiting for years to get a spot there, but with prices going up for fuel, that is exactly where his houseboat will remain.

McGaughey said most recently it cost him $250 to fill up his boat.

“I used to be able to fill the boat up for about $100 to $110 bucks,” McGaughey said.

He isn’t the only one feeling the pinch.

“I put $500 in there and it hardly moved my needle,” Keith Lukovsky, a boater at CSR said.

Lukovsky said he’s hopeful that prices will come down in the next few months and will be keeping an eye on how much fuel he’s using out on the water.

“I put in enough gas to last me a couple of months. So, hopefully prices come down before the next time I need to fill,” Lukovsky said.

At the Chatfield Marina, where boats are docked, manager Jacqueline Wilson told FOX31 traffic hasn’t slowed down.

“It hasn’t impacted our business so much as its impacted our customers’ wallets,” Wilson said.

Wilson said there is concern as prices continue to sky rocket, not just for his, but for every industry.

“I think any company is concerned how gas prices will impact their business,” Wilson said.

She said prices at the Marina have gone up just like everywhere else.

“Spending time in the no wake zones anchored up is still a great way to be on the water,” Wilson recommended.

To avoid having to use fuel at all, people can also paddleboard, fish or enjoy the swim beach to beat the heat out at Chatfield.