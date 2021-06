DENVER (KDVR) — Emergency road repair work has shut down northbound traffic on Colorado Boulevard at E. 48th Avenue after a water main break on Saturday night.

CO 2 (Colorado Blvd) NB: Emergency roadwork at E 48th Av. Road closed. Closed due to a watermain break. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/XuStGbiBud — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2021

Denver police were on scene assisting Denver Fire in the incident.

The Colorado Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.