Colorado bill would give every student free lunch

DENVER (KDVR) — Lawmakers and advocates will introduce a bill Wednesday to provide free, healthy lunches to children in Colorado schools.

The “Healthy School Meals for All” bill would create a program out of the Department of Education to reimburse school meal providers for meals given to students who currently do not qualify for a federal program that provides free and reduced-price meals.

Schools that want to participate in the program would need to maximize the amount of federal reimbursement and provide the department of education with annual notice that they will take part in the program.

The bill would also incentivize schools to buy directly from Colorado-owned food providers by giving out grants.

The proposal would direct the general assembly to set aside money every year for this program and include a specific amount of funding for the grant program as well.

The bill does not specify how the program would be paid for, other than clarifying the Department of Education is allowed to look for and accept gifts, grants and donations from the public or private sector to help with funding.

