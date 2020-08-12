Colorado ballot drop boxes are ‘safe and secure’

Election workers processing mail-in ballots in Boulder County, Colorado on Tuesday, November 6, 2012. Ballots are sorted by precinct and every single signature is scanned and matched up to voter registration signatures by hand.

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold assured voters on Wednesday that mail ballot drop boxes are a safe, secure and free method to return ballots.

“Colorado’s election model is the nation’s gold standard, and we use both mail ballots and ballot drop boxes. Mail ballot drop boxes are safe, secure, and add great access to voting.” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

About 75% of Colorado mail ballots are returned to a drop box, in June’s Primary election 99.3% of all ballots were returned by mail or drop box.

Between 330-350 drop boxes are expected to be available to voters across the state this November, approximately 100 boxes have been added in the last two years.

Additional funding for an another 100 drop boxes is available, counties are encouraged to apply for the funding.

Colorado drop boxes have these safety features:

Sturdy, metallic, weather-resistant and are bolted to the ground

Colorado law requires that all drop boxes be kept under 24-hour video surveillance with adequate lighting to easily detect potential tampering

Drop boxes are emptied at least every 24 hours by a team of bipartisan election judges

A detailed chain of custody log is maintained when ballots are transported between drop boxes and the central counting facility

Voters are sent ballots 25 days before Election Day, ballots must be returned at the drop box instead of by mail within eight days of an election.

Approximately 330 in person voting centers will be available, many will open 15 days before Election Day.

Each voting center will have COVID-19 related procedures in place to ensure in-person voting is as safe as possible.

Colorado voter information is available, residents can register to vote, check their registration and make sure your information is up to date.

In Colorado, you can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.