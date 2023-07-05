Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued an injured bald eagle on Douglas County on the Fourth of July. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DENVER (KDVR) — There are few symbols more patriotic than the bald eagle. And on the day of America’s independence, officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to rescue an injured fledging.

“Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th?” asked CPW in a tweet.

On Tuesday, wildlife officers were called to a fledging bald eagle that was found injured in Douglas County.

Visitors to the area had reported that the eaglet had been acting strange for a few days.

CPW was able to carefully capture the fledging and take it to Birds of Prey, a foundation that works to rehabilitate and release injured birds.

The eaglet is currently being treated for a possible injury. However, CPW said “no foul (or fowl)” play was suspected.

On June 20, 1782, the Second Continental Congress selected the bald eagle as the national symbol of the U.S.

However, even with the distinction of being the country’s national symbol, the bald eagle has teetered on the brink of extinction. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the bird’s numbers reached an all-time low of just 417 known nesting pairs in 1963.

But after decades of work and protection, the population continues to grow. In 2021, the DOI said there were more than 71,400 nesting pairs in the lower 48 states.