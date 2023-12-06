DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Railroad Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation are including the Front Range Passenger Rail in a project authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and have awarded $500,000 for initial development.

The Front Range Passenger Rail Project would create a passenger railroad system from Fort Collins to Pueblo, according to Rep. Joe Neguse, connecting 13 of Colorado’s most populous counties and spanning roughly 200 miles to create a “transportation ‘spine’ along the Front Range of Colorado.”

Long-term goals are to connect the state with its neighbors to the north and south — Wyoming and New Mexico.

Gov. Jared Polis applauded the inclusion of the Front Range project in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Corridor ID Program.

“Coloradans want Front Range Rail and I’ve heard firsthand from people in Pueblo, Fort Collins, and from across our state that they want more options to get where they need to go efficiently and affordably,” Polis said in a release. “Front Range Passenger Rail will modernize our transit system, save people money, and support jobs and housing across our state. I applaud the Department of Transportation and the Biden administration for securing and providing this funding, and for recognizing the need for this service and the promise to get it done soon.”

Almost a year after the FRA began seeking proposals for enhanced intercity passenger rail corridors, it has awarded Colorado’s Front Range Passenger Rail Project an initial $500,000 to kick-start development efforts.

“I am excited to announce that the Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration will heed our call to include the Front Range Passenger Rail Project in the Corridor ID program,” Neguse said in a release. “I am excited to see this project become a reality for our growing communities.”

Neguse has been a strong proponent of the Corridor Identification Development Plan and of improving infrastructure across the state, noting in letters that Colorado’s population is expected to keep growing and road congestion is growing alongside it.

“By 2050, three million new people are expected to live and travel across the Front Range,” Neguse wrote in March. “Colorado needs integrated multimodal travel options to reduce traveler dependence on Single Occupancy Vehicles, increase transportation system capacity, reduce congestion, and advance environmental, economic and equity goals.”

The Front Range Passenger Rail District and the CDOT are currently creating a service development plan that would answer where and when trains stop, what infrastructure upgrades are needed, what services and amenities are included, and how much it would cost.

A final service development plan is expected by the end of 2024.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law contained $66 billion in funding for passenger rail developments. About $36 billion of that is earmarked for federal-state partnerships to create intercity passenger rail.

On Nov. 6, the FRA announced $16.4 billion was provided to 25 projects along the Northeast Corridor to modernize or replace infrastructure, such as bridges and tunnels.