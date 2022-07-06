DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will raise the Stanley Cup banner at the season-opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Oct. 12.

The NHL released the regular-season schedule on Wednesday. The team is only scheduled for three home games in October and will head overseas to play two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland on Nov. 4 and 5 as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

The Avs don’t face a Stanely Cup playoffs opponent until mid-November when they face off against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10 and then the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 14, which are both home games.

The longest homestand the Avs have is Dec. 13-21. But the team will be away from Ball Arena for four long stretches in October, November, March and April.

Colorado will not play their Stanley Cup opponent Tampa Bay Lightning until Feb. 9 in Florida and then at Ball Arena on Valentine’s Day.