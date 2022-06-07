DENVER (KDVR) – Vandals dressed in Avalanche gear stole alcohol and defaced property at a popular Denver sports bar following the team’s win in the Western Conference Final.

Blake Street Tavern was showing the game to a large crowd of fans Monday night in their main dining room and bar.

“Unfortunately a few drunk guys came in last night, our downstairs had been closed, and they went down by themselves with no supervision and they vandalized the entire downstairs,” manager Maureen Hogan said.

According to Hogan and other managers who were on duty at the time, the two snuck into the lower level around 10 p.m. They went unnoticed until a staff member heard voices coming from the cooler where the restaurant keeps its beer cans.

“It was kind of right after the win so I think people were like, they were obviously intoxicated and they were just excited but not in a good way. Not in a fun way. In a very destructive way,” Hogan said.

Their behavior was all caught on security cameras.

“Someone threw up in our ice bin. They went behind the bar and they were drinking all of our alcohol and our beer. Someone peed behind the bar. They vandalized our women’s restroom with chalk and markers everywhere and then they set off a fire extinguisher and sprayed the entire women’s restroom as well,” Hogan said.

In addition to cleanup, Blake Street Tavern estimated the pair did more than $1,000 worth of damage.

“It’s not something that’s worth it. Just celebrate, have fun. You don’t have to be destructive,” Hogan said.

According to Hogan, Blake Street Tavern has been the target of destructive fans in the past.

“When the Broncos won the Super Bowl someone threw a chair through our window. So, I think it’s just one of those things like I said, there are people that celebrate and then there are the people that are just destructive and want to see the world burn, which is unfortunate for business owners that are just trying to have a safe environment to have people excited about it,” she said.

As Denver prepares for the Avalanche to compete for the Stanley Cup, Hogan said that Blake Street Tavern will be adding additional security.

Blake Street Tavern staff said Denver Police detained the suspects Monday night and that one of them called the restaurant Tuesday morning to apologize. The restaurant will be asking them to pay for cleaning, repairs and replacements of damaged property.