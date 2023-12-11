DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Auditor’s Office is raising concerns about how the current courier sales model might produce unusual winning patterns.

Courier services allow Colorado Lottery players to order game tickets through a mobile app. The services were allowed to start operations in 2019, but the courier sales model does not clarify who is selling the tickets or where they are being sold.

In Fiscal Year 2022, one retailer associated with a courier sold $12.6 million of lottery tickets — five times higher than the next highest-selling retailer in the state, according to the auditor’s office.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a courier service purchases tickets in person on the player’s behalf at a licensed brick-and-mortar store and sends a digital image of the ticket to the player, or sends the tickets in the mail. All couriers are third-party services and are not affiliated with the Colorado Lottery.

Couriers are not licensed or overseen by the Colorado Lottery.

“By not regulating couriers, the Lottery increases certain risks related to the integrity, honesty, and fairness of its business,” said Derek Johnson, Audit Manager.

The audit revealed that the Lottery does not have documentation proving it investigated unusual winning patterns. According to the audit, one winner claimed 44 prizes for a total of $38,500 in a single quarter of 2022.

Another retailer made 10 claims for a total of $14,900 in a single fiscal quarter, and a prior performance audit of the Lottery in 2018 reported the same retailer. At that time, the retailer had 24 wins over three years for a total of $39,750.

However, there are other issues at play at the Lottery. In February, the audit discovered, 23 of the 94 lottery employees (25%) were not included in the restricted player’s database. As Lottery employees, they are restricted from winning higher-dollar prizes.

Additionally, 40% of licensed lottery retailers didn’t submit compliance certificates for 2021 or 2022. The certificates are attestations that the retailers comply with Lottery requirements.

One retailer was found to have collected $12.4 million in Jackpot Games sales — about 16 times more in sales than any other retailer.

Another retailer associated with a courier began selling tickets to its courier in the last quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. The retailer had Jackpot sales higher than 96% of all other retailers for the entire fiscal year, amounting to about $298,000.

The State Auditor’s office issued six recommendations to improve courier sales processes and documentation moving forward, all of which were agreed upon by the Colorado Lottery.