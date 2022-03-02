DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will join a nationwide investigation into the social media site TikTok.

Nine states and dozens of attorneys general are part of this investigation into the impact these sites have on children and teenagers.

“A core concern that we’re looking at is how the algorithms work on different social media platforms,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said.

Weiser said social media sites like TikTok are creating a dangerous environment for young people.

Dr. Samuel Jay, a social media expert and professor of communication studies from Metro State University, said social media is just the latest form of an old problem.

“Those kinds of things have existed for a long, long time,” Jay said.

A total of 44 attorneys general across the country are part of an investigation into what impact sites like TikTok have on the mental health of children and teenagers.

“If the information makes their situation worse, because companies are trying to keep people engaged, that’s not OK,” Weiser said.

Jay agreed that social media is exposing younger generations to something different than others.

“They’re just thrown into it in ways that maybe I didn’t have to learn how to exist in that space,” Jay said.

Litigation may not be the solution, at least according to Jay.

“Instead of pretending that we can, I think we owe it to the younger generations to prepare them for the reality of what they’re going to have to actually expect,” Jay said.

Weiser said parents should be active in this process.

“All parents need to be on alert. Social media platforms are not acting in a benign fashion,” Weiser said.

This investigation is just beginning and Weiser said he expects social media companies to cooperate. If they don’t, the state retains the right to bring on a case.