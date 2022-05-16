DENVER (KDVR) — Jessica Watkins has been at the International Space Station for about two weeks, and on Monday she talked with students at her alma mater about her career and experience.

Watkins, 34, graduated from Fairview High School and is the first Black woman to have a long-term mission on the ISS.

In addition to her time on the ISS, Watkins is also a part of NASA’s Artemis Team, which has a goal of returning humans to the moon in 2024.

