$15.5M in grants available through Colorado Arts Relief Fund

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s arts industry has new grant money to support recovery from the pandemic. Colorado Arts Relief Fund grant applications for individuals, organizations and businesses are being accepted through 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“Arts and culture have always been essential to resilience during times of crisis. These funds will propel the creative sector forward as we continue to build back stronger post-pandemic,” said Margaret Hunt, Director of Colorado Creative Industries.

The funding is available in two separate grant applications. The fund for individuals provides up to $4,000 to arts, culture, and entertainment artists and crewmembers. Funding for organizations and businesses provides up to $200,000 in general operating support for arts, culture, and entertainment organizations and businesses, according to Colorado Creative Industries.

“This program helps Colorado’s creative sector endure while preserving our vibrant reputation as a great place to live, visit, and do business,” said state Rep. Leslie Herod.

The Redline Contemporary Arts Center will administer the funds in partnership with Colorado Creative Industries.

Bill HB21-1285 includes the COVID-19 Relief Program for Colorado creative industries.

Click here for the application.