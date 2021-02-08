Colorado arts and entertainment venues get millions in COVID relief money

DENVER (KDVR) — Music venues, art museums, theaters and other businesses in the Colorado arts and entertainment industry are receiving $7.4 million in COVID-19 economic relief.

Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), a state arts agency that’s part of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, announced Monday that 722 grantees will receive the money.

CCI said in a statement that creative industries, including music, theater, dance, and visual arts, have been among the hardest hit by the impacts of COVID-19. Estimates are that between April and July 2020, creative industries as a whole lost more than 59,000 jobs and $2.6 billion.

The estimated losses shrank the region’s creative economy by 31% in terms of employment and 8% in annual sales revenue.

Before the pandemic hit, creative industries in Colorado generated $31.6 billion in sales of goods and services in 2019. This figure represents 4% of all goods and services sold within the state, more than mining or transportation.

“Colorado’s arts, culture and entertainment industries play a critical role in our economy and are essential to our recovery and resiliency,” said Colorado Creative Industries Director Margaret Hunt. “The Colorado Arts Relief program offers direct funding to the individuals, businesses and organizations most severely impacted by COVID-19 capacity restrictions.”