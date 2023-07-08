DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is one step closer to earning a spot on Team USA’s 2024 Paralympic roster.

Allison Brown has been an athlete all her life. She had her leg amputated six years ago, but it hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her dreams.

“I had a lot of surgeries and one day it just turned into pain constantly, so I had to choose if I wanted to live my life in pain or I wanted to amputate and move forward,” Brown said.

It was a decision she knew would change her life, but she accepted the challenge.

The Colorado athlete is now representing Team USA in the World Championships in the Czech Republic and the Para Pan American Games in Chile for archery.

“In archery, it’s a lot of mental prep too. I’ve played a lot of sports, but this sport is a lot more mentally challenging,” Brown said. “You set yourself up, go through every step, take a deep breath and then let go.”

Her level four Olympic archery coach, Chris Dorow, said if Brown plays well, she could qualify for the 2024 Paralympics.

“Alli is determined, but what I really like about Alli is she has a personality that’s so magnetic. People just love Alli,” Dorow said. “He’s an amazing athlete, an amazing young woman and she’ll go far in anything she chooses to do.”

Brown said her goal is to win a medal at the Olympics.

“I think it’d be a big inspiration to the younger generations and just let them know that no matter what if you put your mind to it, you can do it,” Brown said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help her with travel expenses.

Brown leaves for the World Championships in the Czech Republic next week. She is completely self-funded for these upcoming competitions.