Colorado Air and Space Port hopes Blue Origin launch helps usher in commercial space travel

The passengers of the Blue Origin enter the capsule near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The rocket is scheduled to launch later this morning will carry passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk. (Blue Origin via AP)

WATKINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew to space and back Tuesday in the New Shepard, a rocket made by his company Blue Origin.

Colorado Air and Space Port (formerly Front Range Airport) director David Ruppel said this is a big step for commercial space flight.

As Bezos’ and the New Shepard lifted upwards, so did the hopes of commercial space flight.

“It’s very exciting stuff I think it’s the next step,” said Ruppel.

Ruppel told FOX31’s Dan Daru that the Blue Origin flight Tuesday was a not so small a step for commercial flight.

“I do agree with that, and I think the critical piece of this is the ability to take people who are not astronauts and safely transport them up to space and bring them back,” said Ruppel.

But space flight remains very expensive. So, when will space flights be financially feasible to the common citizen?

“I think where it’s going in the long run, say within the next decade, is to things like point-to-point travel,” said Ruppel.

The ability to very quickly go from Denver to Japan would be only a few hours instead of the current 11-hour flight.

“That is some thing I think we are building toward,” said Ruppel.

While being vertically thrust into space would make for the ultimate e-ticket ride, look for more practical and business friendly applications, like flying to France for some foie gras in 120 minutes.