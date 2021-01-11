AG Weiser on Rep. Boebert: ‘She’s an embarrassment to Colorado’

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s elected leaders spoke loudly to their constituents Sunday, offering differing messages.

Democratic representatives joined Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson for a “hybrid” rally called “Remove Trump Now.”

Speakers and participants had the option to join in person at South High School, tune-in from their car or virtually online for the event.

“What happened last week was the unthinkable,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced at the rally. “It was the president urging a riot, a mob attack on our Democratic republic itself. It cannot be allowed to go unchecked. This president must be removed from office.”

Colorado Democratic Congresswoman Diana DeGette sent a statement for Anderson to read at this event. She’s currently in Washington D.C. and tweeted about staying to work on an impeachment that is “likely next week.”

President Donald J. Trump will likely be impeached next week.



There are several of us who remained in D.C. this weekend to make sure we get this done as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/aBquV2hLEw — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) January 9, 2021

FOX31 asked Weiser if he feels an impeachment is necessary.

“I do think that’s necessary; we have a principal that when you do something that is wrong, that is lawless, that it is held accountable,” Weiser said.

Colorado Republican Congressman Ken Buck sent a letter to the president-elect, asking Joe Biden to urge the House speaker to forego any impeachment “in the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution.”

In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, I am asking that @JoeBiden formally request that Speaker Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Trump a second time. pic.twitter.com/BpCouEPxiW — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 9, 2021

Buck also tweeted months ago that he introduced legislation to increase penalties for rioters and that they must be held accountable.

Weiser says he’s working to hold rioters accountable as well.

“We’re building a bi-partisan coalition of state Attorneys General to say that all of those rioters who committed crimes, who desecrated our Capitol, they must be held accountable,” Weiser said.

Weiser spoke about Colorado Republican Congressman Lauren Boebert at the rally.

“She’s an embarrassment to Colorado,” Weiser said.

FOX31 has made several requests for the Congresswoman’s side. We have not received a response as of Sunday evening.

However, Boebert made several statements on her personal Twitter account over the weekend, including the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“In the past 5 days the left has shown us what vile hypocrites they truly are.”

In the past 5 days the left has shown us what vile hypocrites they truly are.



They are driven by hate, projection and endless conspiracy theories. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 10, 2021

Democrats love to talk about private companies being able to do what they want when it comes to Big Tech.



Meanwhile state & local governments close small businesses in the name of COVID.



They don’t care about the rights of business. Just the ones that silence their adversaries. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 10, 2021

The #WalkAway campaign, after being kicked off of Facebook, has now been booted from Mailchimp & Constant Contact email services.



Big tech collusion goes further than just FB & Twitter.



Conservatives are being banned from all forms of digital communication.



It can’t continue. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 10, 2021