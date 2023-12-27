DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Law awarded $4 million for programs addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The Opioid Abatement Innovation Challenge grants were awarded to eight organizations for efforts in:

Opioid use prevention

Early intervention

Appropriate harm reduction

Treatment

Recovery

Continuum of care

Behavior health within the criminal justice or law enforcement setting

The application window opened in May and 66 applications were received by June 30, according to the Attorney General’s Office, totaling $44 million in funding requests.

Applications were evaluated by a committee that looked at demonstrated need, program innovation, community collaboration, evaluation methods, and sustainability. The committee emphasized evidence-based practices to combat the opioid crisis, according to the AG’s office.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, 1,160 people fatally overdosed on opioids in Colorado in 2022. This is down from 2021, when 1,258 people were recorded as fatally overdosing.

The Opioid Abatement Innovation Challenge grants were awarded to the following organizations.

Boys and Girls Club in Colorado

The program received $480,000 for prevention programming. Hundreds of young people are engaged by the Boys and Girls Club in Colorado at 11 self-described “geographically diverse” clubs, mainly during school breaks and after-school hours.

The funding will be used for social experiences addressing risk and protective factors for kids and teens, as well as implementing evidence-based prevention programming to educate youth on the threats of opioid and fentanyl misuse.

Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment

The state department received $430,000 for its Office of HIV/STI/Viral Hepatitis. The office will use the funds for the Harm Reduction Accelerator Fund, which will run two new rural programs and a related summit to promote evidence-based practices.

The two programs aim to establish programming in rural Colorado and encourage collaboration between the state’s existing harm reduction programs. This is especially important, according to the AG’s funding announcement, “as we see a rapid increase in misuse of fentanyl and emerging substances, such as the veterinary sedative xylazine across our state.”

The HIV/STI/Viral Hepatitis office releases an annual report, with the most current having data from 2021. The most common cases are chronic Hepatitis C (1,752 cases) followed by chronic Hepatitis B (239 cases).

Colorado Health Network

The Western Colorado Health Network, based in Grand Junction, is receiving $400,000 to integrate behavioral health treatment and care coordination services into a syringe access program in rural Colorado.

This program will provide connections to treatment, naloxone, behavioral health counseling and other resources, using a “network of trusted providers” to help people who use drugs toward successful treatment and long-term recovery.

The Western Colorado Health Network also seeks to use these funds to “revolutionize” staff support and well-being to ensure the initiative’s continued success.

Denver Health and Hospital Authority

The Colorado Opioid Model to Advance Treatment project received $790,000 to help Colorado counties and organizations expand opioid treatment and care coordination.

The program will use a “hub and spoke” model to reduce substance use disorders across the state. Denver Health and the Northern Colorado Health Alliance are committing to building upon their existing opioid hub and spoke models. The models include correctional and community care and will be developed into a toolkit, as well as used to provide technical assistance, accessible for all 64 counties in Colorado.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

The Stone Soup Community Reintegration Initiative received $600,000 to tackle the opioid crisis at a systemic level. The initiative, according to Weiser’s release, recognizes the underlying social inequities contributing to crime and opioid use disorder.

Through what was described as data-backed practices and research, as well as considering input from those with lived experiences, the initiative looks at policies, community support, organizational culture, intergenerational trauma and individual needs related to systems that lead to criminal behavior.

The initiative will provide outreach and technical assistance to other jails interested in similar programs.

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners

The organization will receive $400,000 for its Opioid Follow-up Program, which is aimed at getting better engagement in an array of healthcare services for individuals who have co-occurring mental health concerns and opioid use disorder.

The Crisis Partners will support connections to treatment and recovery services developed through its crisis hotline, particularly for improved collaboration with substance use disorder providers across the state and behavioral health providers in rural communities. The intention is to reduce harm and enhance access to care for Coloradans facing these disorders.

Serenity Recovery Connection

The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit, alongside partners Homeward Pikes Peak and Hazelbrook Community Center, received $500,000 for increased access to an array of recovery support services.

Direct services will be offered through Serenity Recovery Connection’s Recovery Community Center and justice programs; HPP’s Harbor House, a men’s sober living and outpatient program; and HCC’s Transitional Safety Zone housing model, which helps people transition from active drug use into supportive sober living.

Tepeyac Community Health Center

Tepeyac is receiving $400,000 to support the growth of the organization’s substance use services. The organization provides culturally responsive, integrated healthcare, and will focus on treating opioid misuse through medication for opioid use disorder.

Tepeyac, located in Denver, seeks to increase screening for opioid use disorder and provide naloxone to community members, including people who use opioids, their family and friends.