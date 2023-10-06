(NEXSTAR) — Are you smarter than a Colorado fifth-grader taking their state math test? As another new school year is underway, it’s never a bad idea to know what the kids are learning — or how hard the lessons are.

The following questions were taken from the Colorado Department of Education’s practice resources for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS.

And while the term “easy” is subjective, these are five math problems that don’t require graphing. Use your cursor or finger to highlight and reveal the answers. Calculators allowed. Pencils up!

Question 1: A bottle has 3/10 liter of tea. A second bottle has 3/5 of that amount of tea. How many liters of tea are in the second bottle?

Answer choices: A. 3/50, B. 3/25, C. 9/50 or D. 9/10

Correct answer: C. 9/50

Question 2: A fish tank is in the shape of a right rectangular prism. The fish tank has a length of 6 feet, a width of 2 feet, and a height of 3 feet. What is the volume, in cubic feet, of the fish tank?

Answer choices: A. 11, B. 18, C. 30, or D. 36

Correct answer: D. 36

Question 3: Which amount is greater than four hundred forty-five and fifty-seven hundredths?

Answer choices: A. Four hundred forty-five and five tenths, B. Four hundred forty-five and seven tenths, C. Four hundred forty-five and five thousandths, or D. Four hundred forty-five and fifty-seven thousandths

Correct answer: B. Four hundred forty-five and seven tenths

Question 4: A frog wants to reach a pond that is 10 feet away. The frog hops 5 times. Each hop is 18 inches. How many more inches does the frog need to travel to reach the pond?

Answer choices: A. 30, B. 90, C. 102, or D. 138

Correct answer: A. 30

Question 5: How many 1/6-cup servings are in 12 cups of juice?

Answer choices: A. 1/72, B. 1/2, C. 2, or D. 72

Correct answer: D. 72

Congrats! You did it.

You can find more sample end-of-grade tests at the Colorado Department of Education.