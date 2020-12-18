Colorado adds COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced the launch of a dashboard to track COVID-19 vaccine information.

The dashboard, which will be live at 4 p.m. on Friday, provides information on who can get the vaccine first, the current phase, how many doses have been given, where to get the vaccine and facts about vaccine safety, development, immunity and more.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer arrived on Monday. The state is expecting another shipment next week, which has been reduced from the original allocation reported.