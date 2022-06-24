DENVER (KDVR) — Cobalt, a Colorado group advocating abortion rights, is stepping forward with its reaction to the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The group is a non-profit organization providing access to abortions and reproductive healthcare.

Cobalt released a statement soon after SCOTUS announced the decision.

This ruling is what we predicted and what we feared. And it is why we passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act this year, guaranteeing the fundamental right to abortion access in Colorado law. This is why we announced RHEA the day the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in this case on December 1, 2021. This is why we put in the work and the late nights with all the patients, providers, and advocates testifying to the importance of our fundamental Colorado values about reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception. Cobalt public statement

The group maintains it will continue to advocate for abortion access here in Colorado.