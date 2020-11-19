Colorado a finalist for U.S. Space Command Headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs is one of six finalists for the permanent home of U.S. Space Command, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

“This exciting news for our state further validates that Colorado is the best place to live, work and play in the country,” said Polis. “Colorado is the epicenter for national security space and the only permanent home for U.S. Space Command.”

Peterson was selected as the temporary home for Space Command last year and will remain the headquarters for at least the next six years with that status.

The final decision on Space Command’s headquarters will be made in January 2021, the governor’s office said.

Sen. Michael Bennet sent the following statement, in part:

“Congratulations to Colorado Springs on being named a finalist to be the permanent home of U.S. Space Command. I also offer my gratitude and congratulations to all those across Colorado, especially the Aurora community, who have worked tirelessly for the last year to reinforce Colorado’s identity as the epicenter of the nation’s national security space mission,” said Bennet.

Congressman Jason Crow also sent a statement, in part:

“I’ve long said Colorado needs to be the future home of the U.S. Space Command. We have the right infrastructure, an incredible pool of talent and military expertise, and a proud history as an aerospace leader,” said Crow.