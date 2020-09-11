Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual this year

DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in 13 years, people participating in the annual Colorado 9/11 Stair Climb will have to do so virtually.

Due to COVID restrictions, large crowds won’t be able to gather in-person at Red Rocks or in Downtown Denver like they normally would.

“This year is going to be a lot different for a lot of people. It won’t have the same feel or be the same event, but it’s still important we get together and remember the lives lost 19 years ago,” said Shawn Duncan, a coordinator for the Colorado 9/11 Stair Climb.

For a $35 donation, you can sign up for the virtual event.

Participants are being asked to complete a climb, 5k, run or walk (or anything else they’d like to do) before the end of the year.

The event serves as a way to honor the memory of the 2,977 Americans killed during the 9/11 attacks.

Small groups of firefighters planned to gather in-person on Friday to complete the stair climb the traditional way.

Duncan and several colleagues planned to climb 110 stories to the top of the Healthgrades building at 1801 California Street in Denver.

According to event organizers, the climb replicates the 110 floors public safety members made to rescue innocent civilians in the Twin Towers.

Money raised from the event goes to the F.D.N.Y. Counseling Services Unit and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.