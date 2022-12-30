GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The phrase “start them young” has a special meaning in the Lipp household. Kiera and Maddock started skiing when they were 2 years old in the backcountry of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

Little did they know they would break records for their skiing adventures within the next decade. Kiera Lipp became the youngest skier to hit all seven continents over the summer at 10 years old.

She didn’t hold the title for long, as her brother Maddock took the record this December, skiing in Antarctica with the family.

Skiing around the globe is a family affair

“I came up with the idea that I wanted to ski all seven continents, but then I knew if I went to my wife and proposed that, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s so expensive, that will take up so much time, we’ll be away from the family,'” said the kids’ father, Jordan Lipp. “So then I was thinking because we were about to head to Italy for a ski vacation, well, what if I took the kids along with me?”

The family’s plan was derailed by COVID-19 in 2020, but over the past two years, they’ve gone all over the world to break the record. Maddock skied in Italy, Australia, Morocco, South Korea and Chile, all on top of the trip to Antarctica and skiing in Colorado.

“The challenge of taking kids who you love and you care about to a place like Antarctica, that’s just wild. There’s crevasses and ice fall and avalanches,” Jordan Lipp said.

When asked, Maddock said he didn’t feel bad about taking the record from his older sister, because he “really wanted to break it.” Antarctica was his favorite destination because he got to ski alongside the penguins.