Colorado 8-year-old asks for animal shelter donations instead of birthday presents

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) -- Instead of asking for presents, an Arapahoe County boy had a different idea for his 8th birthday; helping animals in need at the Dumb Friends League.

Sloan Perry came up with the idea while brainstorming birthday ideas with his mom.

"I just thought of the Dumb Friends League, and just wanted to do it," he says. "I asked for dog and cat food donations, and blankets."

At his birthday party, Sloan also put out a donations jar.

"It makes me feel good," he says. "I feel good inspiring other people."

The gesture took shelter staff by surprise when Sloan dropped of the donations earlier this year.

"Most kids are going to ask for things for themselves for their birthday, especially when they're turning 8," says Dumb Friends League PR Manager Maia Brusseau. "To be so selfless, and want to help something or someone else is amazing."

Sloan's mom Emily is an active volunteer at Dumb Friends League, and says she's been bringing Sloan to the shelter since he was a toddler.

"We would go into the cat rooms, and that scared cat in the corner would always find its way over to him," she says. "He's always attracted animals."

The family adopted a dog, and a horse, through the Dumb Friends League's Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

"He could do anything, be anybody, and he chooses to be kind," says Emily. "and that's just amazing."

So far, Sloan Perry has raised more than $1,300, as well as a full car's worth of supplies for the shelter.

The shelter cares for more than 20,000 animals each year, and says every cent helps.

"It's so inspiring to see something like that," says Brusseau. "It gives you faith in humanity when you see a kid like Sloan who's doing such great things already at such a young age."

