DENVER (KDVR) — A 20-year-old from Colorado’s Yampa Valley is the world bareback riding champion.

Keenan Hayes, of Hayden, secured the win at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas earlier this month.

According to ProRodeo, Hayes started riding mini steers when he was eight years old, then progressed to junior bulls and smaller horses.

He competed in three roughstock events in high school before shifting his focus to bareback riding in 2021.

This season, Hayes accumulated $434,050 in prizes for his success as a bareback rider and finished as the No. 1 bareback rider in the world.