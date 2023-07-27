DENVER (KDVR) — Two popular 14ers that are part of the DeCaLiBron loop reopen Friday after they were closed in March because of landowner liability concerns.

Starting July 28, hikers can reach Mount Lincoln and Mount Democrat and can gain access to Mount Cameron after signing an electrotonic landowner’s liability waiver, according to a coalition that advocates for updates to the Colorado Recreational Use Statute.

“While we celebrate today’s opening, it’s a temporary solution to a larger issue. We must continue working to strengthen the protections in the Colorado Recreational Use Statute, to protect free access to outdoor recreation,” said Anneliese Steel, chair of the Fix CRUS Coalition.

The Colorado Recreational Use Statute aims to incentivize landowners to open their lands for public recreational access, according to the coalition. Landowner John Reiber closed public access to the three 14ers after a bill to protect landowners from liability failed.

Reiber will reopen three of the five closed 14ers.

Mount Lindsey remains closed indefinitely, according to the Fix CRUS Coalition. Mount Bross is shut down as well, but the “Bross bypass” trail will be open for hikers finishing the full loop.

“Hat’s off to John Reiber for launching this temporary fix using the electronic waiver to reopen Mounts Democrat and Lincoln,” said Lloyd Athearn, executive director of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. “However, as owners of another 14er summit (Shavano), CFI knows that the long-term solution to landowner liability for everyone will come through fixing CRUS in the 2024 Colorado legislative session.”