LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — To honor their service to the United States in two wars, Congressman Ed Perlmutter is holding a medal ceremony for two local Coloradans Thursday.

WWII Veteran Anthony Izzo was killed in combat by a German sniper. His son was born two days before his death and will receive medals on his father’s behalf.

U.S. Merchant Marine Veteran Edward Talbot began his service when he was 20 in the Vietnam War. He served for four years by providing supplies to front-line soldiers as a civilian employee of the U.S. Coast Guard. He is now retired in Arvada.

