Coloradans volunteer in Kentucky tornado aftermath

DENVER (KDVR) — The Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is sending volunteers to Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas to assist in the aftermath left behind by last week’s tornadoes.

Disaster responders will be sent to Kentucky to provide recovery assistance and support. Volunteers will also provide safe shelter, medical and mental health care to those affected by the devastating storms.

The Red Cross is working to send even more volunteers to assess the damage caused by the storms. This is even more crucial as areas become accessible. This step will help the communities understand how much reconstruction will be needed.

FOX31’s parent company, Nexstar Media, has teamed up with the Red Cross to raise donations for those in distress after the deadly storms. Donations can be made online, with amounts beginning at $10.

You can also donate at redcross.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.